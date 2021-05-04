United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

NYSE:URI traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.95. 849,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.61. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

