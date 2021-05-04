United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS opened at $212.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.34. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $213.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

