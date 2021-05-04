United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $234.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Parcel Service performed very well in first-quarter 2021, reporting better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues. Moreover, both metrics improved year over year. Results were aided by an expanded volume of deliveries with the pandemic continuing to confine people to their homes. In fact, exponential e-commerce growth has been aiding UPS amid this continued pandemic-driven scenario and is responsible for its earnings outperformance for four successive quarters. We are also impressed by UPS' efforts to reward its shareholders even in the current scenario. Strong free cash flow generation is another positive. The positive sentiment surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised upward over the past 60 days. However, high operating expenses are concerning.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $212.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

