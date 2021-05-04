United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of UG stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.02. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 32.85%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United-Guardian stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of United-Guardian at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.