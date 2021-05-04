United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of UG stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market cap of $68.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.02. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $18.30.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 32.85%.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
