United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 315,044 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Shares of UAL opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

