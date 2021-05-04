Uniswap Price Reaches $41.91 (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion and $1.50 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $41.91 or 0.00076249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,384,244 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

