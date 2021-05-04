Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNP. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific stock opened at $223.74 on Monday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.06. The company has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

