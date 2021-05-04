Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Boosted by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 51.6% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 40,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.93. 16,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,068. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

