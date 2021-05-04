Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.34. 17,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $228.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

