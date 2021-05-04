UniLayer (LAYER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.76 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004431 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $48.11 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00084958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00871998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,355.98 or 0.09878068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00100997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00043956 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

