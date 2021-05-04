Unibright Price Hits $1.94 on Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $291.38 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00075775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00906100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,869.05 or 0.10437534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00102178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

