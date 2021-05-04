Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $13.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

UMPQ stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 67,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

