UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.97

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 1571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMH. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $931.91 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,069,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after purchasing an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

