UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $30,712.71.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $353,213.28.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $123,940.13.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $97.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $99.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in UMB Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

