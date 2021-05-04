Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 46.7% higher against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $192.80 million and $3.59 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,661.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $963.62 or 0.01731220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.31 or 0.00627555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001574 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001419 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012859 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

