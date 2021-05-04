UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

UFPT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $375.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $55.51.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

