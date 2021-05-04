UBS Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,160 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,544% compared to the typical daily volume of 233 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,246,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 556.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 398,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

