Ubiq (UBQ) Trading 14.5% Lower This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and approximately $73,217.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,293.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.50 or 0.06152666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.62 or 0.00559226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $970.86 or 0.01788166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00114699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $394.04 or 0.00725762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.66 or 0.00609015 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.82 or 0.00449082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

