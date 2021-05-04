U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.72 and last traded at $116.72. Approximately 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.45.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

