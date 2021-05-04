Tudor Pickering & Holt Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.38.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,226,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,457. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.99 billion and a PE ratio of -9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.93.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.8399999 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

