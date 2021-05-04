Tudor Pickering & Holt Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$28.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.
SU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.38.
Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,226,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,457. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.99 billion and a PE ratio of -9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.93.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
