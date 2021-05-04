Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.26 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE TC opened at C$97.30 on Tuesday. Tucows has a one year low of C$72.08 and a one year high of C$120.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 145.22.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

