TT Electronics’ (TTGPF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TT Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTGPF opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

