Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of TRST traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 311 ($4.06). 6,165,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,992. Trustpilot Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 352.12 ($4.60).
About Trustpilot Group
