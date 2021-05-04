Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TRST traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 311 ($4.06). 6,165,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,992. Trustpilot Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 352.12 ($4.60).

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

