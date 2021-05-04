Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NYSE OKE opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.