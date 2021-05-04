Truist Increases Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $64.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $58.82 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $249.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

