TrueDeck Market Cap Reaches $340,459.20 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $340,459.20 and approximately $24,622.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00086735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.00864054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.97 or 0.10000016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044858 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.