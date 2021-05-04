TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRUE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. 12,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,773. The company has a market capitalization of $435.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

