TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.82 million-$513.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.87 million.

NYSE:TBI traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $72,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

