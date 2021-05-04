TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:TBI opened at $29.24 on Monday. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $1,931,397 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 124.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 288.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 50,862 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

