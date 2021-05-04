TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Carl Schweihs Sells 4,000 Shares

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Schweihs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80.

Shares of TBI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 205,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,328. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TrueBlue by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

