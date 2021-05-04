Travis D. Stice Sells 20,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.92. 1,925,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after buying an additional 350,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.