Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

