Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Transat A.T. from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transat A.T. currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$4.04.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$8.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3800003 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

