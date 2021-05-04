Tower token (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0665

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Tower token has a total market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tower token coin can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tower token has traded up 102.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.69 or 0.00851087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.76 or 0.09734201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,269,961 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

