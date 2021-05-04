Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Tower Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 425,680 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,246,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,177,000 after buying an additional 163,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. 7,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,585. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

