Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Short Interest Update

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 841,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 7,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $683.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

