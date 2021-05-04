Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 1.36% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPHD opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

