TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Short Interest Update

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
NYSE:TMST traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,411. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $599.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
TimkenSteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
