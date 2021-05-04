Timbercreek Financial (TF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 million.

Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.19. 50,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.66. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$7.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28. The stock has a market cap of C$744.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 85.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TF. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.15.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

