Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $144,976,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $16,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at $13,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,369,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIMB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,754. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $867.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.90 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts predict that TIM will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

