Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

