Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.97. The stock had a trading volume of 160,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

