TheStreet Upgrades US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to C

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,086,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after buying an additional 272,219 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,633,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.