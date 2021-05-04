TheStreet Upgrades Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NMM stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $50,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

