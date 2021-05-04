Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.68. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMO. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO opened at $467.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $183.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

