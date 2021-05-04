The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Get The York Water alerts:

Shares of YORW stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.59. The York Water has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $671.44 million, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after acquiring an additional 57,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of The York Water by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The York Water by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in The York Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The York Water (YORW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.