The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

WMB stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,520,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,208. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 225.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.