The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

WMB stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

