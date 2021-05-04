The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after buying an additional 87,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.