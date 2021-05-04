The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Trimmed by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,545 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,873. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 120.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $72.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

